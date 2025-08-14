Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.69 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Rayonier worth $72,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,659,000 after buying an additional 456,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 60.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

