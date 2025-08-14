Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $78.45 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,358 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $78,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 92.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 31.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

