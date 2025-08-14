Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $77,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $220.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

