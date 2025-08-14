Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,364 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $74,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,641,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,145. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

