Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $381.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com has a 52 week low of $171.54 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average of $275.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

