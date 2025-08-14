Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics worth $623,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $20,482,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $114,265.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,036.83. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,708. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

