Comparing Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Capital Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.93 $136.02 million $2.54 29.54 Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moelis & Company and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 4 2 0 2.14 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Capital Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

