Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

