Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 39.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 price target on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,085,956. This trade represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,000. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,169 shares of company stock worth $10,906,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

