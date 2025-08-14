Contrasting Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A DouYu International -6.85% -4.12% -3.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Archon has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Archon and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00 DouYu International 0 3 0 0 2.00

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Archon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archon and DouYu International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DouYu International $4.18 billion 0.05 -$42.03 million ($1.30) -5.77

Archon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Summary

DouYu International beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

