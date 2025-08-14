Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Mining FY2027 Earnings

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Barrick Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $2.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.