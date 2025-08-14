Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 20,410 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3%

SIGI stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,337.40. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,074.75. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

