Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 174.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of UMB Financial worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $116.68 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 261 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.58 per share, with a total value of $28,078.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,524. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

