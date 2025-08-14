Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Radian Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,469.28. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,905.05. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

