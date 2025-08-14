Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 122,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,765,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 77,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $43,273,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

BYD opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,324,174.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,199.25. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $3,757,196. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

