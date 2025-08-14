Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rayonier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

