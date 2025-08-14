Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.