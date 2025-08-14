Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1,130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,171 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Affirm worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,060,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Affirm Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

