Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

GFS stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

