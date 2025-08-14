Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of CommVault Systems worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 0.6%

CVLT stock opened at $191.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 0.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.