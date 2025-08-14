Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $580.34 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

