Deutsche Bank AG Sells 700,949 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Doximity worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after buying an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

