Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $169,960,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 519,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $201.96 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.