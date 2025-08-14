Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

