Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -411.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $35,330.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,670.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

