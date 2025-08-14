FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at $387,873.30. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

