Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FOX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in FOX by 217.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 929.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FOX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 112.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOXA opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

