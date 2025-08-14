FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors Decreased by Analyst

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $35.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.50. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $314.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $255.32 and a 12-month high of $405.67. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Lithia Motors by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

