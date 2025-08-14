GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 132.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

