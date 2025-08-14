Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Graco were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Graco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

