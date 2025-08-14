HC Wainwright Raises Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target to $90.00

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. CLSA upgraded shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,000. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

