Headlands Technologies LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 45,596.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,917 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,016 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Suzano by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Suzano by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,029,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 883,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

