Headlands Technologies LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,222,000 after purchasing an additional 351,375 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 81.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,199,000 after buying an additional 597,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

