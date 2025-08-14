Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $28,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $33,090,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

