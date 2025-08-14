Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

