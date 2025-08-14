Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0%

WTRG opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.