Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.