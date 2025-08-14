Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.