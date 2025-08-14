Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

