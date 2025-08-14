HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

