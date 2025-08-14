Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Interparfums alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 251.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 4th quarter valued at $39,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,913,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Interparfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.