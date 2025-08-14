Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,742,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Itron worth $601,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Itron alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $441,589.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.