J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $114.35 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $106.40 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.45.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

