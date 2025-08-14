John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

