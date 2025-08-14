JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 323.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $68.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.