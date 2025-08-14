Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

