Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Wall Street Zen lowered Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.