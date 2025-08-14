LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of LX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $500.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

LexinFintech declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

