Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE LAR traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.68. 54,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,167. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

