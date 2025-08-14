Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 1.7%
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
