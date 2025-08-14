Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Shares of LAR stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.38.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

