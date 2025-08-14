Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAR
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.